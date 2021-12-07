Nick Cannon describes holding son for last time before 5-month-old dies of brain tumor
Nick Cannon described holding his son Zen for the last time before the 5-month-old died of a brain tumor. The TV host made the announcement on "The Nick Cannon Show" speaking candidly about his son's last moments and spending time with his family. Zen was Cannon’s seventh and youngest child, born June 2021 with Alyssa Scott.Dec. 7, 2021
