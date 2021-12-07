IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nick Cannon describes holding son for last time before 5-month-old dies of brain tumor

    02:34

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item

    02:53

  • Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home

    02:10

  • Jon Batiste leads nominees of 2022 Grammy awards with 11 nominations

    00:46

  • Kevin Spacey to pay millions after losing 'House of Cards' arbitration

    03:24

  • J.K. Rowling slams transgender activists for posting her home address on Twitter

    02:47

  • Kevin Spacey loses arbitration case against 'House of Cards' production company

    00:37

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

    04:20

  • Police: Rapper Young Dolph killed in shooting

    01:38

  • 'My voice was muted': Spears speaks out post-conservatorship

    02:10

  • Jon Gruden sues NFL and Roger Goodell over email controversy

    02:10

  • Learn the story behind the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    03:10

  • Get a sneak peek at the new balloons in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    03:10

  • Blue Origin crew member who flew with William Shatner dies in plane crash

    00:29

  • 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives outside Studio 1A

    00:57

  • Judge terminates conservatorship over Britney Spears

    02:07

  • Britney Spears’ lawyer: ‘Proud’ to represent singer

    06:21

  • What’s next for Britney Spears after judge ends conservatorship

    02:16

NBC News

Nick Cannon describes holding son for last time before 5-month-old dies of brain tumor

02:34

Nick Cannon described holding his son Zen for the last time before the 5-month-old died of a brain tumor. The TV host made the announcement on "The Nick Cannon Show" speaking candidly about his son's last moments and spending time with his family. Zen was Cannon’s seventh and youngest child, born June 2021 with Alyssa Scott.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Nick Cannon describes holding son for last time before 5-month-old dies of brain tumor

    02:34

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Singer P!nk helps dying superfan Diane Berberian with bucket list item

    02:53

  • Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant, killed in Beverly Hills home

    02:10

  • Jon Batiste leads nominees of 2022 Grammy awards with 11 nominations

    00:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All