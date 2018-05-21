Maduro hails victory in Venezuelan election dubbed ‘sham’ by U.S.

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Nicolas Maduro declared winner of Venezuelan presidential elections

Venezuela remains as divided as ever after Nicolas Maduro was named winner of Sunday’s presidential elections.May.21.2018

