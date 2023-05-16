IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nigerian chef attempts world record by cooking for 100 hours

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attempted to break the world record for nonstop cooking by dishing up dozens of Nigerian delicacies for more than 100 hours. Despite not being present for Baci’s feat, the Guinness World Records said they would review the evidence before confirming the record.May 16, 2023

