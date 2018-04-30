Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Donald Trump
Nigerian's Muhammadu Buhari 'quiet' on Trump's reported shithole remark
Standing next to President Trump in the Rose Garden, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari discusses his skepticism about whether or not Trump even made the remark, saying “the best thing for me to do is to keep quiet.”
