IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Teen missing for 3 years walks into police station, key takeaways from Congress' UFO hearing, and ‘Barbie’ becomes a dating litmus test

  • Kim Jong Un greets Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in rare visit to North Korea

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Nigerien soldiers announce overthrow of democratically elected president

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11

  • Deadly wildfires across Europe and North Africa force thousands to evacuate

    02:28

  • Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis

    02:46

  • Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

    04:16

  • Kevin Spacey speaks after being found not guilty of sexual offenses

    01:07

  • Russian Defense Minister is in Pyongyang for Korean War commemorations

    00:32

  • Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

    01:10

  • Rescuers race to save whales stranded on remote Australian beach

    01:09

  • TikTok star 'sassy trucker' arrested, stuck in Dubai over shouting altercation

    03:32

  • U.S. troops training soldiers in Niger to take on Islamic extremist groups

    02:56

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33

  • Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill

    03:44

  • Video shows fire burning huge Buddha statue in China

    00:30

  • Arrests made after a headless man was found in a Japanese hotel room

    00:39

  • Mass protests in Israel over prime minister’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

    01:31

  • Massive protests rock Israel as parliament approves key part of judicial overhaul plan

    01:23

  • Thousands protest Israel’s proposed judicial reform

    03:29

NBC News

Nigerien soldiers announce overthrow of democratically elected president

01:12

In an announcement on state TV, soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger's democratically elected president over the country's deteriorating security. The soldiers said all institutions had been suspended and security forces were managing the situation and urged external partners not to interfere.July 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Kim Jong Un greets Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in rare visit to North Korea

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    Nigerien soldiers announce overthrow of democratically elected president

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11

  • Deadly wildfires across Europe and North Africa force thousands to evacuate

    02:28

  • Military uprising in Niger as country faces humanitarian crisis

    02:46

  • Niger's presidential guard surrounds leader's home in apparent coup

    04:16
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All