Nightly News: Kids Edition (April 16, 2022)

Spring has sprung and so has allergy season. What are allergies and why do kids and grownups have them this time of the year? We have the answers for you. Also in season: Taxes. What are they and why do our parents pay them? We share the details. Diamond dog: Meet Brooks, the team dog and Chief Morale Officer of the Frisco RoughRiders! Plus, saving the Koalas: We take a look at these adorable mammals and tell you all about the efforts underway to save them.April 15, 2022