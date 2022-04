Nightly News: Kids Edition (April 28, 2022)

Helping hands: We introduce you to students in California who are raising money for kids in Ukraine. Germs explained: We break down the different types of germs from Coronavirus to bacteria and share the best ways to protect yourself from them. Where the buffaloes roam: We head to Montana to tell you about the efforts underway to save our country’s national mammal. Plus, making history: Jessica Watkins blasts off to space and shares an inspiring message to kids.April 28, 2022