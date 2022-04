Nightly News: Kids Edition (April 7, 2022)

Later start? A New Jersey lawmaker wants school to start later and it all has to do with sleep. We have the details. What is a cyberattack? We’ll explain what these are and share how you and your family can stay safe online. Saving the Koala: One of the most beloved mammals is now on the endangered list. Plus, Medical Myths: Dr. John Torres takes a look at the TV and whether sitting too close to one is bad for your eyesight.April 7, 2022