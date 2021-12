Nightly News: Kids Edition (December 16, 2021)

Ask the Doc: Dr. John Torres answers your latest questions about the coronavirus and gives tips on how to stay safe this holiday season. Tracking Tornadoes: What is a tornado and how can you protect yourself from violent weather? We have the answers. Inspiring Kids series continues: Meet the 6-year-old farmer who is inspiring her community. Plus, Jackson Daly interviews Matthew McConaughey about his role in the new movie Sing 2.Dec. 16, 2021