Nightly News: Kids Edition (February 24, 2022)

Ask the Doc: Dr. John Torres answers your latest questions about the coronavirus. Ukraine explained: Where is this country and why is this nation in the news headlines lately? We tell you what you need to know. Monkeying around: We introduce you the the latest addition to the Cape May County Zoo in New Jersey. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: We share an update on how a young boy’s spin on the ABC’s has inspired others.Feb. 24, 2022