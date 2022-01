Nightly News: Kids Edition (January 6, 2022)

Ask the Doc: Dr. John Torres answers your latest questions about the coronavirus. Elephants on the move: We head overseas to learn about a long trek that a group of elephants made across China last year. Cashing in: We share tips on how you can make the most out of money you may have received over the holidays. Plus, Inspiring Kids: Meet a group of students from Nebraska who are helping kids from Afghanistan make a new home in the United States.Jan. 6, 2022