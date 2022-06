Nightly News: Kids Edition (June 25, 2022)

Water Safety: We share how to swim safe in pools, lakes and at the beach this summer. Meet the fifth grader who helped get a bill signed in his home state - proving you’re never too young to make a difference. Brain Freeze: We explain the science behind those ice cream headaches and what you can do next time to prevent one. Plus, we get an up close look at one of the most beloved marine mammals - the dolphin!June 24, 2022