We share how two young girls from Massachusetts are showing their support for the people of Ukraine. Rising prices: What is inflation and why are grownups facing increasing gasoline prices? We explain what’s happening. Out of this world: We introduce you to a 9-year-old who wants to travel to space and share how you might be able to become an astronaut for a day! Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: Meet the 7th grader who is spreading kindness through his community.March 17, 2022