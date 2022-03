Nightly News: Kids Edition (March 26, 2022)

Lending a hand: We introduce you to kids here in the U.S. who are going above and beyond to show their support for the people of Ukraine. Need a pep talk? We tell you all about a hotline to call when you need a pick-me-up - and it’s kid approved. Star power: Have you ever wondered how stars form in the sky? We explain the science behind them. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: We introduce you to jump roping team Utah who are turning heads!March 25, 2022