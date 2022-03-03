IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News Kids

Nightly News: Kids Edition (March 3, 2022)

22:00

People around the world are rallying behind Ukraine to show their support. We explain what all of it means and answer your questions on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. State of the Union: We explain why these presidential speeches are so important. Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? Dr. John Torres has the answer. Career Day: Lester Holt goes one-on-one with a pilot. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: We introduce you to students helping kids get a good night’s sleep.March 3, 2022

