Nightly News: Kids Edition (May 21, 2022)

What do the different branches of military do? We answer your questions about those who serve our country as we mark Armed Forces Day. On top of the world: We take you to Mount Everest and introduce you to climbers making history! Baby steps: Baby giraffe from the San Diego Zoo is able to walk thanks to custom leg braces. We share the remarkable journey with you! Plus, Inspiring Kids: Meet the 11-year-old who is on a mission to cheer kids up with smile kits.May 20, 2022