Nightly News: Kids Edition (May 5, 2022)

Rate Hike: Interest rates rise – again – in an effort to curb high inflation rates. What exactly are interest rates? We explain. Fact or Fiction? Dr. John Torres breaks down a popular myth associated with chewing gum. Welcome to the neighborhood: New ‘Sesame Street’ character Ji-Young joins us to share an inspiring message for kids. Plus, Inspiring kids continues: We introduce you to a Chicago teenager who is helping those in need here at home and abroad.May 5, 2022