Nightly News: Kids Edition (November 25, 2021)

Happy Thanksgiving! How are the gigantic balloons you see in the Thanksgiving Day Parade made? We’ll share the science behind them. Ask the Doc: Dr. Natalie Azar answers your latest questions about the coronavirus. Could the Grinch steal your Christmas tree? We visit Christmas tree farms across the country as growers warn there could be a limited supply this year. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: Meet two sisters who are lending a hand at home to care for their father, a wounded warrior.Nov. 25, 2021