Early TODAY

Nikki Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada GOP primary

00:56

Nikki Haley faced no major challenger Tuesday in Nevada’s presidential primary as Donald Trump did not appear on the same ballot. But Haley still lost, according to NBC News projections. Nevada voters in the state-run primary had a choice to reject all the candidates on the ballot, and they did just that — with more people choosing to vote for “none of these candidates” than for Haley.Feb. 7, 2024

