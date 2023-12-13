IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

    01:02

  • Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    02:49

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

    01:22

  • Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Wray urges Congress to renew 'critical' surveillance law

    04:01

  • Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

    05:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    02:37

  • Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

    03:27

  • Full special report: Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress

    09:54

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    04:04

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

    01:45

  • Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case

    02:02

  • 'This is bullying': Santos addresses resolution to expel him from Congress

    01:50

Nikki Haley responds to Texas abortion case question

01:04

While at a campaign event in New Hampshire, Nikki Haley answered a question about the Kate Cox abortion case in Texas, saying “you have to show compassion and humanize the situation.”Dec. 13, 2023

