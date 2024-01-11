IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

    01:43

  • Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?

    02:15

  • Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

    01:52

  • Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate

    03:21

  • Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21

  • Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate

    01:51

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

  • Debate highlights: GOP presidential candidates weigh in on foreign policy

    03:49

  • Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels'

    00:28

  • Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate

    03:40

  • NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34

  • Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third

    04:13

  • Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage

    06:06

  • Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate

    02:53

  • ‘Pro-lifers have a big problem on these referenda,’ DeSantis says after debate

    07:19

  • DeSantis says Alvin Bragg indictment ‘helped’ Trump with GOP voters

    01:23

  • Full video: Watch the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami

    01:48:32

NBC News

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate

02:04

Florida Gov. DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley shared their stance on undocumented immigrants, and southern border wall at the GOP debate in Iowa. DeSantis promised to build a wall, and Haley stressed the importance of catch and deport.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate

    01:43

  • Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?

    02:15

  • Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

    01:52

  • Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate

    03:21

  • Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All