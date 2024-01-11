Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate

- Now Playing
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate02:04
- UP NEXT
Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate01:43
Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?02:15
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’01:52
Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate03:21
Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection02:21
Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate01:51
At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?03:30
Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC02:51
Debate highlights: GOP presidential candidates weigh in on foreign policy03:49
Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels'00:28
Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate03:40
NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis47:20
Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate03:34
Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third04:13
Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage06:06
Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate02:53
‘Pro-lifers have a big problem on these referenda,’ DeSantis says after debate07:19
DeSantis says Alvin Bragg indictment ‘helped’ Trump with GOP voters01:23
Full video: Watch the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami01:48:32
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis share stance on immigration and border wall at GOP debate02:04
- UP NEXT
Trump back in Manhattan courtroom for civil fraud trial after skipping debate01:43
Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?02:15
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’01:52
Four candidates qualify for fourth Republican primary debate03:21
Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection02:21
Play All