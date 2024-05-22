Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election

Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle01:59
Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump01:30
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election01:20
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump04:45
Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election06:30
Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail02:10
Sen. Marco Rubio says he hasn’t spoken to Trump about being his running mate: Full interview14:03
Trump accepts NRA endorsement at annual convention01:23
Trump says he would have 'no problem' debating RFK Jr. if he qualifies00:31
Trump's hush money trial impacting voters in battleground state Michigan02:11
Biden and Trump agree to debates in June and September02:20
Kornacki: Fmr. Maryland Gov. Hogan could ‘completely upend’ 2024 Senate map for Democrats04:20
Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan02:57
Young Latinos in Arizona express concerns over 2024 election05:46
Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin01:45
Kevin McCarthy says Trump's veepstakes will play out like 'The Apprentice'07:14
Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'01:01
Georgia governor signs election changes into law01:17
Doug Emhoff calls on men to help advocate for abortion rights: Full interview13:35
Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle01:59
Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump01:30
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election01:20
- UP NEXT
Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump04:45
Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election06:30
Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51
Play All