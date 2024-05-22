IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election
May 22, 202401:20

  • Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

    01:59

  • Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump

    04:45

  • Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election

    06:30

  • Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis

    01:51

  • Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail

    02:10

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he hasn’t spoken to Trump about being his running mate: Full interview

    14:03

  • Trump accepts NRA endorsement at annual convention

    01:23

  • Trump says he would have 'no problem' debating RFK Jr. if he qualifies

    00:31

  • Trump's hush money trial impacting voters in battleground state Michigan

    02:11

  • Biden and Trump agree to debates in June and September

    02:20

  • Kornacki: Fmr. Maryland Gov. Hogan could ‘completely upend’ 2024 Senate map for Democrats

    04:20

  • Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan

    02:57

  • Young Latinos in Arizona express concerns over 2024 election

    05:46

  • Biden promotes economy in battleground Wisconsin

    01:45

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump's veepstakes will play out like 'The Apprentice'

    07:14

  • Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'

    01:01

  • Georgia governor signs election changes into law

    01:17

  • Doug Emhoff calls on men to help advocate for abortion rights: Full interview

    13:35

NBC News

Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election

01:20

Nikki Haley said she ‘will be voting for Trump’ in the 2024 election. Haley made the comment during her first public appearance since dropping out of the presidential race and despite her criticism for the former president during the campaign. May 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

    01:59

  • Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

    01:30
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley says she 'will be voting for Trump' in 2024 election

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump

    04:45

  • Biden campaign thinks abortion rights issue 'will be good for them' in presidential election

    06:30

  • Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis

    01:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All