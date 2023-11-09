IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ramaswamy: 'We've become a party of losers'

    01:46

  • Haley and Scott get into heated exchange over 15-week abortion limit

    02:49

  • Republican candidates make their case to voters in debate closing remarks

    05:42

  • Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

    01:39

  • NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34

  • Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third

    04:13
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate

    02:53

  • ‘Pro-lifers have a big problem on these referenda,’ DeSantis says after debate

    07:19

  • DeSantis says Alvin Bragg indictment ‘helped’ Trump with GOP voters

    01:23

  • Full video: Watch the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami

    01:48:32

  • Republican presidential candidates on how they plan to battle fentanyl in U.S.

    02:17

  • Republican candidates speak on social security at presidential debate

    02:01

  • Haley and Ramaswamy spar over TikTok ban and China relations

    02:06

  • 'It is polluting minds’: Christie, DeSantis agree on TikTok ban

    03:16

  • DeSantis criticizes Haley on giving China land when she was S.C. governor

    00:30

  • Ramaswamy 'absolutely unpersuaded' by Zelenskyy's call for more aid

    04:13

  • Republicans urge Netanyahu to 'finish' Hamas amid the conflict

    01:12

  • DeSantis, Haley respond to use of U.S. military force against Iran

    02:54

NBC News

Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage

06:06

Fmr. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley joins NBC News NOW following NBC’s Republican presidential primary debate to reflect on her performance and discuss the state of the race. Nov. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Ramaswamy: 'We've become a party of losers'

    01:46

  • Haley and Scott get into heated exchange over 15-week abortion limit

    02:49

  • Republican candidates make their case to voters in debate closing remarks

    05:42

  • Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

    01:39

  • NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All