Nine people injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Odesa
April 23, 202400:46
Nine people injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Odesa

00:46

A Russian strike on the southern port city of Odesa in Ukraine has injured nine people according to Ukraine's National Police. Residential houses, shops, and cars were damaged.April 23, 2024

