WATCH: NJ man fakes fall after throwing ice cubes on ground

WATCH: NJ man charged with fraud fakes fall after throwing ice cubes on ground

01:02

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception after faking a slip and fall at a workplace. In the company's surveillance video, the man can be seen throwing ice cubes on the floor and placing himself on the ground.Feb. 1, 2019

