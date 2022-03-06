IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
No kidnapping in deadly New Mexico police crash, police say driver allegedly lied

03:07

Officials in New Mexico say Jeannine Jaramillo was arrested and faces charges after police say she allegedly lied about the kidnapping that triggered the deadly crash that killed police officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato.March 6, 2022

