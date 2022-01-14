IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in car trunk

No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in car trunk

A grand jury could still issue an indictment against 41-year-old Sarah Beam, who allegedly said she put her son in the trunk so she wouldn't be infected. KPRC's Andy Cerota reports.Jan. 14, 2022

