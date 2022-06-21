IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

Dmitry Muratov, a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, auctioned off his Nobel medal on Monday for a record $103.5 million to aid children displaced by the war in Ukraine.June 21, 2022

