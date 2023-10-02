IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to 2 scientists whose discoveries enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

Hungarian-born American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman were cited for contributing "to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," for their discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines.Oct. 2, 2023

