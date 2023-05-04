IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Schumer announces new initiative to address competition with China

    01:34

  • McConnell: Biden should negotiate on debt limit to avoid 'economic disaster'

    02:14

  • Congress deadlocked on debt ceiling increase ahead of June deadline

    01:58

  • Biden invites congressional leaders to White House for debt ceiling talks

    04:13

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. will hit debt ceiling sooner than expected

    01:53

  • Watch South Korean president's full address to a joint session of Congress

    43:55

  • Child asks Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden's efforts to fight gun violence

    01:25

  • U.S. and South Korea unveil ‘Washington Declaration’

    03:40

  • Biden addresses age criticism after launching reelection bid

    00:56

  • Chief Justice Roberts declines to testify in Supreme Court ethics hearing

    01:30

  • House Republicans to vote on plan to raise debt ceiling

    03:06

  • Biden urges voters to ‘finish this job’ in 2024 re-election announcement

    04:33

  • ‘Tennessee Three’ fight for stronger gun laws at White House

    01:16

  • Biden expected to announce 2024 run as soon as tomorrow, sources say

    01:50

  • Biden honors 'Teachers of the Year' at the White House

    01:35

  • Biden to choose Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his 2024 campaign manager

    00:48

  • What’s next for mifepristone following Supreme Court ruling?

    05:13

  • Supreme Court rules on abortion pill access

    03:17

  • White House issues statement on Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling

    01:19

  • Supreme Court rules on mifepristone, abortion pill remains available for now

    03:27

North Carolina House passes 12-week abortion ban

01:55

North Carolina Republicans’ proposal for a 12-week abortion ban passed the House and is headed to the Senate. North Carolina law currently bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. WRAL’s Laura Leslie reports.May 4, 2023

