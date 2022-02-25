North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
North Carolina police officer accused of selling cocaine from patrol car01:25
Keven Rodriguez, a four year veteran of the Raleigh Police Department, allegedly sold cocaine while on duty and in uniform. WRAL's Amanda Lamb reports.Feb. 25, 2022
