North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs01:32
UP NEXT
Long Island teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student in 201301:58
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent03:26
National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.02:05
Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty02:55
Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy03:06
‘I’m not going to stop’: Mother of New Orleans student who died after taking Uber searches for answers01:46
‘I don’t know how this could happen’ says resident after apartment building explodes01:51
Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors00:15
Arrest made in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting02:17
String of crashes along Florida's I-95 leaves three dead01:37
'He took the case into his own hands': Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder01:47
Adoptive parents accused of murdering missing California brothers Orrin and Orson West, ages 3 and 402:28
16-year-old McDonald's employee shot to death in bathroom at Phoenix restaurant01:13
Traffic camera captures fiery scene at one of five deadly crashes on Florida interstate00:39
Florida parents push back after DeSantis mask comments01:41
New RSV treatment shows promise in protecting babies from dangerous infections01:37
Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election04:16
White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing04:08
JetBlue pilot removed from cockpit fails breathalyzer test01:54
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs01:32
Charlotte parents say their children were told they were being tested for Covid-19 when a school bus driver swabbed their cheeks. WCNC's Lexi Wilson reports.March 4, 2022
Now Playing
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs01:32
UP NEXT
Long Island teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student in 201301:58
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent03:26
National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.02:05
Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty02:55
Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy03:06