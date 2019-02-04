Students fundraise for vets to attend D-Day anniversary in France

Veterans

North Carolina students fundraise for WWII veterans to attend D-Day anniversary in Normandy

01:50

North Carolina students are fundraising to send World War II veterans to upcoming 75th anniversary D-Day ceremonies in Normandy, France. WRAL's Kasey Cunningham reports.Feb. 4, 2019

