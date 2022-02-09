IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    North Carolina town on edge after Tennessee jail escapees involved in chase with law enforcement

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    New Jersey nurse accused of setting colleague on fire dies by apparent suicide

    01:48

  • Video shows man kick 89-year-old Brooklyn woman to the ground

    01:32

  • Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:00

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of four

    01:04

  • Girlfriend charged in death of Boston police officer

    01:53

  • Gregory and Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas ahead of Arbery federal trial

    02:59

  • Community activists decry Minneapolis police shooting

    01:37

  • Bodycam shows Minneapolis police fatally shoot Amir Locke during no-knock raid

    01:43

  • Tennessee man charged with murder of newborn daughter and her mother

    01:22

  • Gregory McMichael withdraws guilty plea ahead of federal Ahmaud Arbery trial

    03:42

  • Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times begins

    02:59

  • New bodycam video shows investigation of missing Colorado mother

    02:15

  • Activists: ‘livid’ ex-officer who killed Laquan McDonald released early

    01:08

  • Unruly couple removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

    01:42

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter seen blowing kisses in court

    00:27

  • Louisiana fugitive arrested, released, and arrested again following crime spree in Texas

    01:28

  • Biden to visit NYC to address spike in gun violence across US

    02:10

NBC News Channel

North Carolina town on edge after Tennessee jail escapees involved in chase with law enforcement

01:36

Two of the three Tennessee inmates who escaped from jail died in North Carolina after a high speed chase with law enforcement and a third inmate is still missing, leaving residents in the area concerned.Feb. 9, 2022

  • Dating apps ban ‘Tinder Swindler’ following romance scam allegations

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    North Carolina town on edge after Tennessee jail escapees involved in chase with law enforcement

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    New Jersey nurse accused of setting colleague on fire dies by apparent suicide

    01:48

  • Video shows man kick 89-year-old Brooklyn woman to the ground

    01:32

  • Jury selection to begin in hate crime trial of two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:00

  • Tennessee Waffle House shooter found guilty in 2018 killing of 4

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All