North Carolina trooper, motorist die after roadside crash by brother during traffic stop
01:11
Share this -
copied
North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton and a motorist he pulled over both died after a second trooper attempting to assist in the traffic stop lost control of his squad car, leading to the fatal crash. The second trooper was the brother of Trooper John S. Horton.Jan. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Mom shares story of twins born in different years
01:34
Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun
01:25
New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 just now reported missing
03:07
Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95
02:19
Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge
01:53
Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November