  • Mom shares story of twins born in different years

    01:34

  • Attorney says evidence will show father arrested in Garland shooting didn’t know 14-year-old had gun

    01:25

  • New Hampshire girl last seen in 2019 just now reported missing

    03:07

  • Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-95

    02:19

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November

    00:47

  • Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack

    01:42

  • Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack

    03:58
    North Carolina trooper, motorist die after roadside crash by brother during traffic stop

    01:11
    Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL

    01:29

  • Suspect accused of fatally shooting Illinois police sergeant captured

    01:20

  • Prosecutor drops groping charge against Cuomo

    00:23

  • Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation

    00:42

  • Mississippi police officer discovers son's body at shooting scene

    01:25

  • School districts struggle with staffing shortages amid nationwide Covid surge

    03:37

  • Watch: Korean American anchor responds to racist message that sparked #VeryAsian hashtag

    02:59

  • How restrictive voting laws could impact the 2022 midterm elections

    02:46

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fraud

    05:50

  • New Jersey Covid hospitalizations soar amid ICU staffing shortage

    05:50

  • New York teacher arrested after allegedly giving Covid vaccine to 17-year-old

    02:16

NBC News Channel

North Carolina trooper, motorist die after roadside crash by brother during traffic stop

01:11

North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton and a motorist he pulled over both died after a second trooper attempting to assist in the traffic stop lost control of his squad car, leading to the fatal crash. The second trooper was the brother of Trooper John S. Horton.Jan. 5, 2022

Best of NBC News

