IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    North Korea's Kim visits launch site as U.S. warns of new missile system

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

    00:31

  • North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony

    00:50

  • Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance

    00:40

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un pictured at weapons factory

    00:52

  • Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

  • North Korea fires 2 missiles eastward

    00:22

  • South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North

    00:34

  • North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il

    01:04

  • Man in blue spandex jumpsuit grabs attention at Kim Jong Un photo shoot

    00:40

  • Kim Jong Un enjoys display of North Korean military strength

    01:25

  • North, South Korea reopen communication hotlines after months of silence

    00:48

  • North Korea tests new anti-aircraft missile

    00:27

  • North Korea fires short-range missile

    00:22

  • North Korea launches ballistic missiles from train

    00:27

  • North Korean rail-borne missile test launch shown in new video

    00:43

  • South Korea tests ballistic missile amid fears of North Korea’s growing arsenal

    00:51

  • Hazmat suits replace nuclear weapons on parade as North Korea celebrates 73rd anniversary

    00:58

  • North Korea's Kim rejects Covid vaccine offer from COVAX program

    00:57

  • Watch: North Korea's Kim at meeting with bandaged head

    00:43

NBC News

North Korea's Kim visits launch site as U.S. warns of new missile system

00:43

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited one of the country's major rocket launch sites, state media reported early Friday, further highlighting Pyongyang's campaign to build spy satellites amid concerns that it's developing long-range missile systems.March 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    North Korea's Kim visits launch site as U.S. warns of new missile system

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

    00:31

  • North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony

    00:50

  • Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance

    00:40

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un pictured at weapons factory

    00:52

  • Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All