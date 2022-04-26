IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    North Korea showcases missiles in huge military parade

    Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

  • Beijing barricades in neighborhoods and enforces mass testing to quash new Covid-19 outbreak

  • Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is ‘real’

  • 'Ukraine can win war': U.S. Defense Secretary Austin meets allies in Germany

  • World's oldest person, Kane Tanake, dies aged 119

  • 'They do it deliberately': Kharkiv civilians bear brunt of Russian shelling

  • Jurors hear tense audio recordings in Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard

  • Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

  • China enlisting international help to force Uyghurs back within its borders

  • Beijing residents stockpile food, supplies as lockdown fears grow

  • Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

  • Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

  • Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

NBC News

North Korea showcases missiles in huge military parade

North Korea held a lavish military parade in the country's capital to mark the founding of its army. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used the occasion to pledge an escalation in the country's development of nuclear weapons.April 26, 2022

