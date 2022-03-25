IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch
North Korea's state-run television KRT on Friday aired video of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, with Kim Jung Un featuring prominently.March 25, 2022
