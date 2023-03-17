IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    North Korean video shows ICBM launched to 'strike fear'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea tests sub-fired missile amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises

    02:38

  • Japan calls for emergency U.N. meeting after latest North Korea missile launches

    01:06

  • North Korea launches two short range ballistic missiles

    02:09

  • North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles in major escalation

    01:24

  • North Korean leader Kim and daughter attend huge military parade

    00:56

  • U.S. pledges more advanced military support for South Korea

    00:34

  • Seoul residents express concern over North Korean drones entering South Korea

    01:19

  • South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones cross border

    03:09

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.

    03:51

  • North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

    01:51

  • U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    01:03

  • Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests

    02:01

  • North Korea fires another ballistic missile toward eastern sea

    00:20

  • South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s

    00:43

  • North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

    03:41

  • North Korean missile test fails, according to South Korean officials

    02:31

  • North Korea’s missiles prompt Japan to activate warning system

    00:28

  • North Korea tests ICBM, launches other missiles

    01:33

  • North Korea fires 23 missiles in response to U.S., South Korean military drills

    01:40

NBC News

North Korean video shows ICBM launched to 'strike fear'

01:06

North Korea state TV has released video of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch that was to “strike fear into the enemies.” The video showed the massive Hwasong-17 missile being operated at Pyongyang's Sunan airport.March 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    North Korean video shows ICBM launched to 'strike fear'

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea tests sub-fired missile amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises

    02:38

  • Japan calls for emergency U.N. meeting after latest North Korea missile launches

    01:06

  • North Korea launches two short range ballistic missiles

    02:09

  • North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles in major escalation

    01:24

  • North Korean leader Kim and daughter attend huge military parade

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All