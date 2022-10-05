'Like a roller coaster': Northeastern University mistakenly sends thousands of acceptance letters

- Now Playing
'Like a roller coaster': Northeastern University mistakenly sends thousands of acceptance letters01:36
- UP NEXT
Gen Z students open up about feeling anxiety towards the future03:10
Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station00:58
Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab07:23
Parrots rescued from Pine Island sanctuary after Hurricane Ian devastation01:16
Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case03:55
What Twitter could look like under Elon Musk's ownership04:14
NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station06:54
Biden to tour Hurricane Ian damage, meet with Florida Governor DeSantis07:03
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Los Angeles Koreatown neighborhood00:40
Supreme Court hears arguments in Alabama racial gerrymandering case04:02
Fort Myers pediatric ICU nurse recounts Hurricane Ian03:56
Search continues for kidnapped California family03:15
Two more shootings linked to series of Stockton, California killings02:46
High schooler with cerebral palsy scores touchdown at homecoming game01:45
San Francisco’s expansion of police access to private cameras stirs debate02:03
Flight attendants must get 10 hours of rest between shifts, FAA orders01:39
The DEA touted a major fentanyl bust. Then a key suspect slipped away.03:18
Hurricane Ian: Black and Hispanic residents criticize uneven recovery efforts02:24
Big tech critic Meredith Whittaker becomes president of Signal05:20
- Now Playing
'Like a roller coaster': Northeastern University mistakenly sends thousands of acceptance letters01:36
- UP NEXT
Gen Z students open up about feeling anxiety towards the future03:10
Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station00:58
Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab07:23
Parrots rescued from Pine Island sanctuary after Hurricane Ian devastation01:16
Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case03:55
Play All