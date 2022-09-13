IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla

NBC News

Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla

One young well-wisher appeared overcome with joy after having the chance to shake hands with both King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, on Tuesday in Northern Ireland.Sept. 13, 2022

    Watch: Schoolboy's reaction after shaking hands with both Charles and Camilla

