    Norway's beloved walrus Freya euthanized after drawing crowds

    Florida hosts annual python hunting competition

  Watch: Brown bear cub high on 'mad honey' rescued in Turkey

  Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses

  Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages

  Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France's River Seine

  Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

  Florida python hunt is underway this weekend

  Beluga whale found in Seine River baffles experts

  Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells

  Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway

  Hero dog wakes up family during house fire

  'Get out of here!': Connecticut man chases bear from home

  Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans

  Dolphins rescued from Ukrainian warzone find new home

  Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup

  Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers

  Pennsylvania man dies after pet snake wraps itself around his neck

  Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

  16-year-old surfer speaks out after being bitten by a shark

Norway's beloved walrus Freya euthanized after drawing crowds

Norway’s beloved walrus, affectionately known as Freya, was euthanized on Sunday after authorities said it posed a “continued threat to human safety.” Freya had become a popular attraction in an Oslo fjord, but despite warnings from Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries, people were getting dangerously close to the 1,300-pound walrus to pose for pictures.Aug. 15, 2022

