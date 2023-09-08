Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

- Now Playing
Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector00:56
- UP NEXT
Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV00:51
Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour01:11
India’s prime minster looks to potentially change country’s name03:13
Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive02:52
Rescue mission underway to save American scientist from cave in Turkey01:42
American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies03:45
New Delhi spruced up as India hosts G20 summit with high hopes01:00
Sailors rescued from an inflatable catamaran damaged by sharks talk about their ordeal01:19
British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison01:51
Japan launches HII-A rocket to explore the origins of the universe01:17
Rescue efforts underway in Turkey to retrieve American caver01:20
UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war02:26
17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv01:51
Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support01:33
Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave00:55
3 sailors rescued from inflatable catamaran after shark attack01:03
Deadly floods strike Greece and Turkey as extreme weather follows wildfires01:00
China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers00:26
Video shows flooding in Brazil after severe storm leaves 21 dead01:50
- Now Playing
Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector00:56
- UP NEXT
Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV00:51
Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour01:11
India’s prime minster looks to potentially change country’s name03:13
Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive02:52
Rescue mission underway to save American scientist from cave in Turkey01:42
Play All