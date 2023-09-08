IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV

    00:51

  • Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour

    01:11

  • India’s prime minster looks to potentially change country’s name

    03:13

  • Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:52

  • Rescue mission underway to save American scientist from cave in Turkey

    01:42

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • New Delhi spruced up as India hosts G20 summit with high hopes

    01:00

  • Sailors rescued from an inflatable catamaran damaged by sharks talk about their ordeal

    01:19

  • British police search for former soldier suspected of terrorist offenses on the run from prison

    01:51

  • Japan launches HII-A rocket to explore the origins of the universe

    01:17

  • Rescue efforts underway in Turkey to retrieve American caver

    01:20

  • UN investigating possible genocide amid Sudan civil war

    02:26

  • 17 killed in Ukraine from Russian missile strike hours after Blinken’s visit to Kyiv

    01:51

  • Blinken visits Kyiv, meets Zelenskyy to ‘reaffirm strongly’ U.S. support

    01:33

  • Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

    00:55

  • 3 sailors rescued from inflatable catamaran after shark attack

    01:03

  • Deadly floods strike Greece and Turkey as extreme weather follows wildfires

    01:00

  • China's Great Wall severely damaged by workers

    00:26

  • Video shows flooding in Brazil after severe storm leaves 21 dead

    01:50

NBC News

Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

00:56

Erlend Bore, 51, took up the metal detecting as a leisurely hobby, but stumbled across a gold treasure trove dating back more than 1,500 years.Sept. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Norwegian man discovers rare gold treasure after buying metal detector

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV

    00:51

  • Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour

    01:11

  • India’s prime minster looks to potentially change country’s name

    03:13

  • Blinken says Ukraine has made ‘tangible progress’ in counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:52

  • Rescue mission underway to save American scientist from cave in Turkey

    01:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All