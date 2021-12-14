Not your grandparents’ sport: Mom-daughter duo ride Pickleball wave to the pro circuit
It’s the game that’s suddenly everywhere, one of the fastest growing sports in America. It’s not tennis. It’s not badminton. It’s Pickleball, and it’s no longer just for retirees. More and more young people are picking up the paddle, and it’s won over celebrities from the Kardashians to Leo DiCaprio. Now, Pickleball is going professional, and a mom-daughter duo from Florida are taking the sport by storm.Dec. 14, 2021
