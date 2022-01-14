Djokovic faces deportation after visa revoked a second time

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking03:28
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit01:28
Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany01:50
Watch: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad targeted by rocket attack00:47
Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio01:36
Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England00:36
Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil00:46
Djokovic's fate uncertain as lawmaker says 'just get vaccinated'01:13
U.N. distributes 'winterization kits' in Afghanistan where nine million face famine01:18
U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party02:19
Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake01:04
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 800:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'00:57
More than 100 houses destroyed in fire in Chile01:01
Novak Djokovic practices on court after winning visa battle01:25
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions02:01
On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks02:00
Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy01:46
Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'01:12
Djokovic faces deportation after visa revoked a second time00:44
The Australian government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, saying the tennis star, who is unvaccinated for Covid-19, may pose a risk to the community.Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking03:28
Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit01:28
Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany01:50
Watch: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad targeted by rocket attack00:47
Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio01:36
Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England00:36