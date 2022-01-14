IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking

    03:28

  • Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit

    01:28

  • Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany

    01:50

  • Watch: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad targeted by rocket attack

    00:47

  • Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio

    01:36

  • Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England

    00:36

  • Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil

    00:46

  • Djokovic's fate uncertain as lawmaker says 'just get vaccinated'

    01:13

  • U.N. distributes 'winterization kits' in Afghanistan where nine million face famine

    01:18

  • U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party

    02:19

  • Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake

    01:04

  • Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 8

    00:58

  • Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China

    00:28

  • Goldfish 'learn how to navigate vehicle on land'

    00:57

  • More than 100 houses destroyed in fire in Chile

    01:01

  • Novak Djokovic practices on court after winning visa battle

    01:25

  • National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    02:01

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid tense U.S.-Russia diplomatic talks

    02:00

  • Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

    01:46

  • Pope Francis blasts cancel culture as 'ideological colonization'

    01:12

NBC News

Djokovic faces deportation after visa revoked a second time

00:44

The Australian government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, saying the tennis star, who is unvaccinated for Covid-19, may pose a risk to the community.Jan. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking

    03:28

  • Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit

    01:28

  • Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany

    01:50

  • Watch: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad targeted by rocket attack

    00:47

  • Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio

    01:36

  • Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England

    00:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All