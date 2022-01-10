Djokovic fans celebrate court decision to reinstate visa

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supporters of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic celebrated in Melbourne after an Australian judge ruled that he should be granted a visa and be released from a quarantine hotel.Jan. 10, 2022
