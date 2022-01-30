NTSB: Investigators will put collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh under 'microscope'
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says investigators will put the 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh under a "microscope" to "look at the entire history" of the bridge. Multiple people suffered injuries due to the collapse.Jan. 30, 2022
NTSB: Investigators will put collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh under 'microscope'
