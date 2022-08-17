IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

NTSB: Visibly upset pilot apologized before jumping out of plane

01:51

Newly released report states pilot Charles Hew Crooks was visibly upset and may have fallen ill prior to jumping out of his plane. WRAL's Julian Grace reports.Aug. 17, 2022

