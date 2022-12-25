IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NY governor says winter storm is 'most devastating' in Buffalo's history

NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022

