    NYC scales back New Year's Eve in Times Square amid Covid surge

NYC scales back New Year's Eve in Times Square amid Covid surge

Officials in New York City introduced new restrictions for New Year’s Eve in Times Square as the city grapples with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. WNBC’s Marc Santia reports.Dec. 24, 2021

    NYC scales back New Year's Eve in Times Square amid Covid surge

